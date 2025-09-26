1,146 Shares in The Boeing Company $BA Purchased by Traveka Wealth LLC

Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Boeing by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Boeing by 19.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $227,365,000 after purchasing an additional 218,049 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $584,000. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $2,125,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.77.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Trading Down 0.7%

BA stock opened at $213.60 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.