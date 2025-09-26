PineStone Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

PineStone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 521,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hayward by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Hayward by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62,196 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hayward by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,388,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,227,000 after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Hayward by 1,060.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 19,234 shares during the period.

Hayward Price Performance

Hayward stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity at Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.04%.The business had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hayward has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $924,919.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,521,455.80. The trade was a 8.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 287,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,311.50. This represents a 6.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,527 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hayward from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Hayward

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

