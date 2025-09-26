Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,001 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF $HNDL

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 99,842.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.57.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

