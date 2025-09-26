Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF $GCOW Shares Bought by Novem Group

Novem Group grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Novem Group owned approximately 0.05% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $11,980,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,771,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,477,000 after purchasing an additional 317,745 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,941,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,795,000 after purchasing an additional 284,177 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,897,000. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,698,000.
Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 16.0%
Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $39.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90.
About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF
The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.
