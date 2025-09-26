The Boeing Company $BA Shares Acquired by Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd.

Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 0.6% of Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $34,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.3% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $213.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.38. The company has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. KGI Securities raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

