EdgeRock Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company $BA

EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Boeing by 21.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Boeing by 60.8% during the second quarter. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,671 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Boeing by 83.6% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 81,278 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.77.

Boeing Trading Down 0.7%

BA opened at $213.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.38. The firm has a market cap of $161.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

