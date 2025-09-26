BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Has $901,000 Stock Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF $DIAL

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,057,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 143,406 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIAL opened at $18.40 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00.

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

