Owen LaRue LLC Raises Holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF $SVOL

Owen LaRue LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 121.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,282 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Trading Down 2.3%

SVOL opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $845.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.58. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $22.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

