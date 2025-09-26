Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Netflix (NFLX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX):

9/17/2025 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,350.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,150.00.

9/13/2025 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/11/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/10/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $1,500.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2025 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/30/2025 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/22/2025 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/12/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/9/2025 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,728 shares of company stock worth $108,700,648 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

