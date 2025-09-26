Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Chairman Sells $7,941,849.90 in Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) Chairman Donald Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.65, for a total transaction of $7,941,849.90. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 465,339 shares in the company, valued at $215,289,088.35. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of CAT opened at $463.76 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $485.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $429.93 and its 200-day moving average is $372.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Melius raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.33.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 9.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $427,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 81.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

