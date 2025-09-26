Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) CEO Sells $15,072,000.00 in Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total value of $15,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 982,544 shares in the company, valued at $98,726,021.12. The trade was a 13.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

On Friday, September 12th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.