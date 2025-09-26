Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) EVP Sells $13,268,669.50 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) EVP Saria Tseng sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $914.45, for a total value of $13,268,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 144,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,132,538.30. This represents a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $891.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $823.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $705.04. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $954.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The business had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,939,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,344,358,000 after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 506,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,589,000 after purchasing an additional 86,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,592,000 after purchasing an additional 227,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 76,432.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,418,000 after purchasing an additional 777,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $838.09.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

