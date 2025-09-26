Insider Selling: NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Director Sells $54,394,013.96 in Stock

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) Director Corp Fluor sold 1,213,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total value of $54,394,013.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,872,275 shares in the company, valued at $397,832,811. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Corp Fluor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Corp Fluor sold 981,688 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $41,908,260.72.

On Friday, September 19th, Corp Fluor sold 2,372,563 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $104,369,046.37.

On Thursday, September 18th, Corp Fluor sold 1,193,504 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $46,486,980.80.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Corp Fluor sold 577,046 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $20,773,656.00.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Corp Fluor sold 771,543 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $28,747,692.18.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

NYSE SMR opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 2.03. NuScale Power Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 221.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 165,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMR shares. Northland Capmk raised NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NuScale Power from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

