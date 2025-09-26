Nikesh Arora Sells 846,408 Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PANW opened at $202.21 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $210.39. The company has a market cap of $135.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 15th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

