Head-To-Head Analysis: City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) versus CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) and CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

City Developments has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBRE Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Developments 0 0 0 0 0.00 CBRE Group 0 2 7 0 2.78

Profitability

CBRE Group has a consensus target price of $165.22, suggesting a potential upside of 5.68%. Given CBRE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than City Developments.

This table compares City Developments and CBRE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Developments N/A N/A N/A CBRE Group 2.86% 18.89% 6.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares City Developments and CBRE Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Developments $2.45 billion 1.93 $150.66 million N/A N/A CBRE Group $35.77 billion 1.30 $968.00 million $3.57 43.79

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than City Developments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of CBRE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CBRE Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CBRE Group beats City Developments on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments. With a proven track record of over 55 years in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed over 47,000 homes and owns over 23 million square feet of gross floor area in residential, commercial and hospitality assets globally. Its diversified global land bank offers 3.5 million square feet of land area.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment provides facilities management, including day-to-day management of client-occupied space, headquarters, regional offices, administrative offices, data centers and other critical facilities, manufacturing and laboratory facilities, and distribution facilities and retail space; and project management services comprising building consulting, program, and project and cost management services under the Turner & Townsend brand name. The Real Estate Investments segment offers investment management services under the CBRE Investment Management brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; and development services, such as real estate development and investment activities under the Trammell Crow Company and Telford Homes brands to users and investors in commercial real estate, and for their own account. CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

