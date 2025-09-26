Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLNCY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Glencore to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Glencore has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

