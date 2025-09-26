TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) CFO Sells $4,392,273.60 in Stock

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) CFO Alf Melin sold 113,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $4,392,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,140 shares in the company, valued at $9,310,415.40. This represents a 32.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 1.1%

FTI opened at $39.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

FTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TechnipFMC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.