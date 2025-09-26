HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
HBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Veritas raised HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HudBay Minerals in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 14th.
Shares of HBM opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. HudBay Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $14.42.
HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.21 million. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.13%.The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HudBay Minerals will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0073 per share. This represents a yield of 17.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from HudBay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. HudBay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
