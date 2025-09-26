HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

HBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Veritas raised HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HudBay Minerals in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 14th.

Institutional Trading of HudBay Minerals

HudBay Minerals Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HudBay Minerals by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in HudBay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBM opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. HudBay Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $14.42.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.21 million. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.13%.The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HudBay Minerals will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

HudBay Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0073 per share. This represents a yield of 17.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from HudBay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. HudBay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

About HudBay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Articles

