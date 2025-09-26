Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Denison Mine to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research report on Monday, August 18th.

Shares of DNN opened at $2.86 on Friday. Denison Mine has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mine by 36.4% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 23,895,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371,531 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mine by 41.9% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,755,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,618 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mine by 4.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,987,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 352,195 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mine by 35.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,945,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mine by 11.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,710,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 587,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

