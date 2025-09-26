HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance
HONE opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $588.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.
HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 55.38%.
About HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.
