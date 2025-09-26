Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EDVMF. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, July 11th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $41.12 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 325.0%.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

