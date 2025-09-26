Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Red Rock Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 40,174,906 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £2.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07.

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

