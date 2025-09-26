K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 72.61 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 37.55 ($0.50). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.53), with a volume of 1,167,285 shares changing hands.

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Down 20.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.