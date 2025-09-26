True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

True Nature Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:TNTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.17. True Nature shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 124,678 shares changing hands.
True Nature Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.
About True Nature
True Nature Holding, Inc focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.
