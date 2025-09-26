First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.99 and traded as low as $9.95. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 162,675 shares.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Down 0.1%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 140,400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 913.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Accredited Investor Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $114,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

