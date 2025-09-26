First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.99 and traded as low as $9.95. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 162,675 shares.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Down 0.1%
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Lower Rates Put RV Stocks Back in the Fast Lane
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Alphabet: Time to Take Profits, Buy, or Wait for a Pullback?
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Hershey vs. Mondelez: Which Stock Wins Chocolate Season?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.