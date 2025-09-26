Five Oceans Advisors Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,394,006,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,308,000 after buying an additional 15,489,573 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,766,000 after buying an additional 3,577,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after buying an additional 2,643,842 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,317,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $78.74.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

