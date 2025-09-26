Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 1,122 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $27.60 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

