BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 74,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $47.21.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

