GenWealth Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $736.83 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $753.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $702.75 and its 200 day moving average is $628.05. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.