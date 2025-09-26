Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $59,000 in BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR $ONC

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

BeOne Medicines Stock Down 0.3%

BeOne Medicines stock opened at $328.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $170.99 and a twelve month high of $351.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 0.21.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.36. BeOne Medicines had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BeOne Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered BeOne Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines from $321.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BeOne Medicines from $313.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on BeOne Medicines in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.30.

Insider Transactions at BeOne Medicines

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 27,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.71, for a total value of $9,055,715.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 10,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.53, for a total value of $3,257,253.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,315 shares of company stock worth $54,839,498 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

About BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

