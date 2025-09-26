Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Purchased by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $736.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $753.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $702.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $628.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

