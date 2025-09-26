The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Bought by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in Travelers Companies by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 60,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $208,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.3% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $274.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.76 and a 200-day moving average of $264.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.62 and a 52 week high of $280.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.