MKT Advisors LLC Buys 96 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $736.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $702.75 and a 200 day moving average of $628.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $753.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

