Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 295.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTES has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Gates Industrial stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.34 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.520 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gates Industrial

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.