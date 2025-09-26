Critical Review: TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) versus FLUENT (NASDAQ:FLNT)

FLUENT (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FLUENT and TechTarget”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLUENT $254.62 million 0.23 -$29.28 million ($1.36) -1.53 TechTarget $284.90 million 1.44 -$116.86 million ($0.42) -13.69

Volatility and Risk

FLUENT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TechTarget. TechTarget is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FLUENT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

FLUENT has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechTarget has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FLUENT and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLUENT -11.69% -97.82% -24.66% TechTarget -252.96% -21.56% -13.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.3% of FLUENT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of FLUENT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of TechTarget shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FLUENT and TechTarget, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLUENT 0 1 0 0 2.00 TechTarget 1 1 4 0 2.50

FLUENT presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.23%. TechTarget has a consensus price target of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 185.22%. Given TechTarget’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TechTarget is more favorable than FLUENT.

Summary

TechTarget beats FLUENT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLUENT

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. The company also delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to various consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and life sciences, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment. Fluent, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation. It offers business to business services, such as IT Deal Alert, a suite of data, software, and services comprising Priority Engine and Qualified Sales Opportunities to identify and prioritize accounts and individuals actively researching new technology purchases or upgrades; demand solutions provides marketing programs, including white papers, webcasts, podcasts, videocasts, virtual trade shows, and content sponsorships; brand solutions which includes on-network banner advertising and digital sponsorships, off-network banner targeting, and microsites and related formats; custom content creation that delivers market insights and guidance to technology companies and off-the-shelf editorial sponsorship products on topics aligned to customer markets; and BrightTALK platform which allows customers to create, host and promote webinars, virtual events, and video content. In addition, the company operates websites, webinars, and virtual event channels that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, or networking; and enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through its virtual event and webinar channels, and website networks. TechTarget, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

