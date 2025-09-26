Reviewing H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) & Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND)

Risk and Volatility

H.I.S. has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonder has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares H.I.S. and Sonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H.I.S. N/A N/A N/A Sonder -28.31% N/A -14.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares H.I.S. and Sonder”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H.I.S. $2.30 billion 0.43 $45.58 million $0.61 21.46 Sonder $621.27 million 0.03 -$224.09 million ($15.18) -0.09

H.I.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Sonder. Sonder is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H.I.S., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of Sonder shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Sonder shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

H.I.S. beats Sonder on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H.I.S.

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Thailand, Bali Island, Guam, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks; an online platform for various travel services; and bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya. In addition, the company offers advertising services; and domestic and overseas travel insurance products. Further, it operates Hapi-robo st, a robot; offers various types of construction works; provides hotel amenities, guest room facilities, and furniture and electronic appliances for offices and houses; sets and manages events; coordinates with Japan medical tourism; and offers direct sales support services. Additionally, the company provides a range of diploma and certificate programs in business, international trade, hospitality, information technology, and health care; and communication equipment and services. Furthermore, it operates Smrt English, an English learning platform; and GREEN OCEAN, a job placement agency that focus on agriculture and accommodation business. The company was formerly known as International Tours Co., Ltd. and changed its name to H.I.S. Co., Ltd. in 1990. H.I.S. Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Sonder

Sonder Holdings Inc. engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

