Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) vs. Western Union (NYSE:WU) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) and Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.9% of Nayax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Western Union shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Western Union shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nayax and Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nayax 6.06% 5.32% 1.82% Western Union 21.83% 66.11% 7.04%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nayax 0 4 3 0 2.43 Western Union 5 7 0 0 1.58

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nayax and Western Union, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Nayax currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.85%. Western Union has a consensus price target of $8.61, indicating a potential upside of 9.35%. Given Western Union’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western Union is more favorable than Nayax.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nayax and Western Union”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nayax $314.01 million 5.32 -$5.63 million $0.57 82.65 Western Union $4.21 billion 0.60 $934.20 million $2.64 2.98

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Nayax. Western Union is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nayax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Nayax has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Union has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Western Union beats Nayax on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses. It provides electric vehicle charging stations; VPOS Touch, a credit card reader cashless payment device; VPOS Fusion, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; NOVA 156, an electronic cash register; DOT, a smart QR and barcode reader; UNO Plus and UNO 8, which are EMV and FeliCa contactless readers; EMV SOM, a PCI-PTS ready contactless EMV reader module; Nova Market, a cashless micro market and self-checkout solution; NOVA 55, an a handheld smart point of sale (POS) device; NOVA 45, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS; and Retail One, a universal retail solution that integrates directly with SAP. The company sells its products directly, as well as through resellers and distributors. It serves various verticals, including vending machines, coffee machines, unattended checkout counters, self-service kiosks, ticketing machines, car wash stations, gaming machines, amusement rides, laundromats, and EV charging stations. Nayax Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices. The Consumer Services segments offers bill payment services, which facilitate payments for consumers, businesses, and other organizations, as well as money order services, retail foreign exchange services, prepaid cards, lending partnerships, and digital wallets. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

