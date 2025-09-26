Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.8750.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $141.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $139.34 and a fifty-two week high of $197.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,894,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 38.4% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 48.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 97,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,349,000 after buying an additional 31,562 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 73,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

