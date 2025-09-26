Rebalance LLC Raises Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF $IBDR

Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 0.7% of Rebalance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rebalance LLC owned 0.33% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $11,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of IBDR opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.98 and a twelve month high of $24.45.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

