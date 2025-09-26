iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Stake Trimmed by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Tenret Co LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.25 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.38.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

