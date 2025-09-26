Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.9533.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.25 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th.
WOOF opened at $3.45 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.74.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
