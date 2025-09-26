Comparing OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) & Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) and Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OneWater Marine and Smith & Wesson Brands”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneWater Marine $1.77 billion 0.15 -$5.70 million ($0.81) -19.65 Smith & Wesson Brands $474.66 million 0.88 $13.43 million $0.24 39.42

Risk and Volatility

Smith & Wesson Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneWater Marine. OneWater Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith & Wesson Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

OneWater Marine has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of OneWater Marine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of OneWater Marine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OneWater Marine and Smith & Wesson Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneWater Marine -0.61% 0.45% 0.11% Smith & Wesson Brands 2.34% 3.10% 2.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OneWater Marine and Smith & Wesson Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneWater Marine 1 4 3 0 2.25 Smith & Wesson Brands 0 2 1 0 2.33

OneWater Marine currently has a consensus price target of $19.60, suggesting a potential upside of 23.12%. Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.85%. Given Smith & Wesson Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smith & Wesson Brands is more favorable than OneWater Marine.

Summary

Smith & Wesson Brands beats OneWater Marine on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services. Further, it provides rental of boats and personal watercraft services. OneWater Marine Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Buford, Georgia.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Maryville, TN.

