Brokerages Set Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) Price Target at $23.20

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTU. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BTU opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The coal producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $890.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 29.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 225.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 245,878 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 170,328 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 323.7% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 125,577 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 95,940 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 414,509 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 96,172 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Stories

