NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $42.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.3333.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Steven Scheid sold 19,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $783,291.06. Following the sale, the director directly owned 78,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,917.60. This trade represents a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in NMI by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NMI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NMI by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. NMI has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.57% and a return on equity of 16.51%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NMI will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

