Falcon Wealth Planning Has $734,000 Stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF $BGRN

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning owned approximately 0.18% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000.
Shares of NASDAQ BGRN opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
