Southern Capital Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,478.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $268.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $272.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.32.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.