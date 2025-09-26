4,567 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Purchased by New Insight Wealth Advisors

New Insight Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RoundAngle Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

