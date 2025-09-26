Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $99,995,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 27.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,469,000 after acquiring an additional 255,193 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5,704.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,895 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20,849.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,335,000 after acquiring an additional 254,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $46,633,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $301.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.43. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $205.73 and a 12 month high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

