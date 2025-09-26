Whirlpool Corporation $WHR Holdings Raised by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at $50,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 77.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 315.6% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. Whirlpool Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $135.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.85%.

WHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

