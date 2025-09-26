Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 57.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AME opened at $184.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $198.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.34.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AME shares. TD Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Melius lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

